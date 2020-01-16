Ontario Cannabis Store to begin selling edibles online Thursday

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) will begin selling 70 new items online Thursday including cannabis edibles.

The new items have been tested by Health Canada and will be available for purchase starting at 9 a.m.

Among the new products are cannabis-infused chocolates, cookies, soft chews, mints, tea, and vapes.

Last Monday, the OCS began selling the items in-store.

OCS President Cal Bricker says he is hoping the expansion of products will help combat sales of cannabis through the underground market.

