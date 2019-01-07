Niagara region’s first homicide of the year

Cellphone footage captured the parking lot of a building at 19 Collier Street in St. Catharines. Blocked off by police tape all before 11 o’clock in the morning. Police say they were called to the building to check on someones welfare when they arrived they found a 53 year old man in distress. Those who live in the building say the man who was killed was lying on the ground at the back of the complex, as paramedics worked to save his life. He was later pronounced dead in hospital. Police have not identified the victim.

Niagara regional police say the men responsible are 28 year old Alexander Windsor from Welland and 30 year old Adam Gretzinger of Niagara Falls. Both have been charged with second degree murder. One woman says she was friends with the victim, who often came to the building to visit. But the incident doesn’t come as a surprise, many saying drug dealing is a big problem at the apartment complex.

Police haven’t said how the man was killed, if the three knew each other, or the motive behind the incident.