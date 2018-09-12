;
Niagara police search for missing 19-year-old woman

Posted:       Last updated:
SamLambert

Niagara police are asking for the public’s help in location a Thorold woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Samantha Lambert was reported missing on Sept. 7. Police say there is a general concern for her welfare because she has had no contact with family for several days.

Lambert is described as white, roughly five feet tall with a thin build and long brown hair.

Investigators are encouraging residents to be on the lookout for Lambert. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Niagara Regional Police Service.



POPULAR STORIES

