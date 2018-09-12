Niagara police search for missing 19-year-old woman

Niagara police are asking for the public’s help in location a Thorold woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Samantha Lambert was reported missing on Sept. 7. Police say there is a general concern for her welfare because she has had no contact with family for several days.

Lambert is described as white, roughly five feet tall with a thin build and long brown hair.

Investigators are encouraging residents to be on the lookout for Lambert. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Niagara Regional Police Service.