Niagara cop charged with attempted murder in shooting

A 20-year veteran of the Niagara Regional Police service has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot another officer late last year in Pelham.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Det. Shane Donovan has also been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.



(Image of Niagara police officer Shane Donovan)

The SIU says Donovan and another police officer were in the area of Effingham St. and Roland Rd. on Nov. 29, 2018 to investigate a collision that had occurred days prior.

“Around noon, two of the officers became involved in an altercation. The subject officer discharged his firearm multiple times, and the other officer was struck,” says the SIU in a news release.

Fifty-two-year-old Nathan Parker was airlifted to Hamilton General hospital with serious injuries to his face, leg, foot and shoulder.



(Image of Niagara police officer Nathan Parker)

“There is little doubt that this incident has had a tremendous impact on our community and our members,” said NRPS Chief Bryan MacCulloch in a statement. “At this time, we must respect the judicial process and allow this matter to continue to unfold before the courts. It is important to note that this is an isolated incident; I ask for your continued support of our members and all of those involved.”

The Ontario Provincial Police are also investigating the incident, and at least a dozen other Niagara Police Officers are considered witnesses.

The SIU says Donovan will appear in court in St. Catharines on April 19.

