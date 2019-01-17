New evidence revealed about the man behind the shooting rampage on the Danforth

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says there are no grounds to charge the officers at the scene of the Danforth shootings last summer, when 29-year-old Faisal Hussain went on a shooting rampage in Toronto’s Greek town.

On July 22, 2018, a wave of 911 calls reporting an active shooter on the Danforth started at 10 p.m.

Two officers who responded saw the shooter, Faisal Hussain, on the west sidewalk of Bowden street, having just come from an alleyway that runs south of the Danforth.

He was holding a handgun and shooting into the 7 numbers restaurant. Bullet marks were found on the outdoor chairs, patio walls and on the restaurant itself.

The officers exchanged fire with Hussain on Bowden. Hussain ran north on Bowden, turned left on the Danforth and a few minutes later was found lying on his back in front of the Danforth church, with a fatal gunshot wound to his head. A post mortem concluded the wound was likely self-inflicted.

A Smith & Wesson handgun was still in his right hand, gripped by his ring and pinkie fingers. Two fully loaded magazines and a magazine holder were found near his body.

The first shots reported were at Pappas Grill on Danforth at Arundel at 10 pm. Then someone was reportedly shot in the leg at Alexandros restaurant, in the Alexander the Great parkette, where the neighbourhood gathered to mourn in the days after the shootings.

One caller reported watching Hussain standing on top of a woman, shooting her four times in the back. Another caller needed an ambulance at Demetres cafe for a child.

18 year old Reese Fallon and 10 year old Julianna Kozis were killed that day. 13 others were injured, some permanently.

Twelve minutes after the first call at 10 pm, police reported that the suspect was down.

We’ve also learned through media reports that Hussain had cocaine on him and his cell phone was ringing with a call from home when he was found dead by police.

When they searched Hussain’s apartment where he lived with his parents, police found a large stash of weapons and ammunition as well as conspiracy theory films on DVD.