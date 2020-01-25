More coronavirus cases, none yet in Canada

Coronavirus-related lockdowns are now in place Wuhan, China and 16 surrounding

cities with a combined population of more than 50 million. Trains, planes and other links were cut off Wednesday, public transportation has been shut down in some cities and today, a ban on cars is underway. Chinese health authorities report 41 deaths and more than

12-hundred confirmed cases of the virus. While no cases have yet been confirmed in Canada, Dr. Peter Donnelly, with Public Health Ontario, said that it is indeed “likely” the coronavirus, which comes from the same family of viruses as SARS, will arrive here. But, he added that health officials are much better prepared now than they were in 2003 when SARS killed 44 Canadians.