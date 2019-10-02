Missing Girl in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12 year-old. Secora Hunt was last seen in the Cannon Street East and Sherman Avenue North area on Tuesday afternoon shortly before 2:30. She’s described as a white female, about 5’ 1” tall with long brown hair in a bun. She was wearing a black sweater and pants with black and white Jordan shoes and a pink backpack. If you know of her whereabouts, contact Hamilton Police or Crimestoppers.
