‘Mighty Maeve’ recovering after arm and leg amputation

A little girl who was hit by an out of control car in Hagersville has undergone a double amputation.

Maeve Field was tragically struck as her family left a hardware store on Mar. 9. The child was dragged a short distance and became pinned underneath the vehicle.

She was rushed to a Hamilton hospital where she has been recovering for the past month.

Her family has been providing updates on her condition through a GoFundMe page that has surpassed its $100,000 goal.

Gloria and Ian Field say they celebrated their ‘Mighty Maeve’s’ fifth birthday on April 1 and are continuing to take it one day at a time.

In their most recent post, the couple revealed the extent of their daughter’s injuries. “Her left arm and right leg suffered irreparable damage from the accident, and so that the rest of her body can heal, both limbs needed to be shortened. The medical team collaborated intensely and worked tirelessly to exhaust resources before making those decisions, so we know that this was the right path towards healing and ultimately, saving Maeve’s life,” said the Field’s.

The five-year-old girl’s left eye was hurt beyond repair and she suffered multiple head and facial injuries. She will undergo a number of surgeries in the future and her parents say she is making some progress. “Maeve has been more alert and awake. She is an active participant in her physiotherapy; getting stronger every day. Everyone is so very proud of her effort and grit. The best part is that even though she cannot use her voice right now, she is an amazing communicator and is even playing jokes and making us laugh,” they said.

The family says despite the result of the traumatic event, they have celebrated many “wins” on her road to recovery. “Maeve continues to astound and inspire. Working with Maeve’s world-class medical team, we are taking good steps on our journey towards recovery.”