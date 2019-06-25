;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

McMaster unveils a new lab aimed at turning the tide against infections that are immune to antibiotics

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: antibiotic-resistant diseases, antibiotics, bladder infections, immune, infections, mcmaster, Strep throat



Strep throat, to bladder infections and pneumonia at one time or another people, would’ve had to taken antibiotics to cure a bacterial infection. But McMaster researchers say that every year, about two thousand Canadians die as a result of antibiotic-resistant diseases.

Antibiotics, like Penicillin, either destroy or stop bacteria from growing. The drug normally cures infections but the widespread use of antibiotics is creating bacteria that have evolved to be unaffected by the drug.

The new lab at McMaster University will research why this happens, and how it can be fixed to save lives.



LATEST STORIES

McMaster unveils a new lab aimed at turning the tide against infections that are immune to antibiotics

Update on the police investigation into the violence at Hamilton's pride event

Human remains found new Pottahawk Point

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php