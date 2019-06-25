McMaster unveils a new lab aimed at turning the tide against infections that are immune to antibiotics

Strep throat, to bladder infections and pneumonia at one time or another people, would’ve had to taken antibiotics to cure a bacterial infection. But McMaster researchers say that every year, about two thousand Canadians die as a result of antibiotic-resistant diseases.

Antibiotics, like Penicillin, either destroy or stop bacteria from growing. The drug normally cures infections but the widespread use of antibiotics is creating bacteria that have evolved to be unaffected by the drug.

The new lab at McMaster University will research why this happens, and how it can be fixed to save lives.