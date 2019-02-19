Man wanted in road rage shooting incident arrested: Hamilton police

A man who was wanted by Hamilton police in a road rage shooting incident last week has been arrested.

Twenty-two-year-old Payton Kellam Brush turned himself into police headquarters early Tuesday morning.

On Feb. 13, police say a driver noticed he was being tailgated aggressively by a vehicle on Highway 403, just east of Brantford.

The suspect pulled up beside the driver and shot at the victim’s vehicle multiple times before speeding away.

The victim followed the suspect’s vehicle to a Hamilton Mountain neighbourhood in an effort to get the license plate.

Police say the suspect stopped his vehicle, got out and walked toward the victim while shooting several more rounds of gunshots. The victim was not injured and the suspect fled the area.

On Feb. 16, police issued a news release asking for the public’s help in locating Brush. They said he was considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Police say Brush was arrested and will appear in court Tuesday to face several firearm charges.