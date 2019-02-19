;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man wanted in road rage shooting incident arrested: Hamilton police

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: ', Hamilton Police Service, payton kellam brush, road rage, shooting

A man who was wanted by Hamilton police in a road rage shooting incident last week has been arrested.

Twenty-two-year-old Payton Kellam Brush turned himself into police headquarters early Tuesday morning.

On Feb. 13, police say a driver noticed he was being tailgated aggressively by a vehicle on Highway 403, just east of Brantford.

The suspect pulled up beside the driver and shot at the victim’s vehicle multiple times before speeding away.

The victim followed the suspect’s vehicle to a Hamilton Mountain neighbourhood in an effort to get the license plate.

Police say the suspect stopped his vehicle, got out and walked toward the victim while shooting several more rounds of gunshots. The victim was not injured and the suspect fled the area.

On Feb. 16, police issued a news release asking for the public’s help in locating Brush. They said he was considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Police say Brush was arrested and will appear in court Tuesday to face several firearm charges.



LATEST STORIES

Man wanted in road rage shooting incident arrested: Hamilton police

Niagara police search for missing 19-year-old man

McMaster's new Chancellor

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php