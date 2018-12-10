Man dressed as Santa approaches kids at park, OPP investigates

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a man dressed as Santa was seen trying to speak with children at a Norfolk County park.

A concerned parent contacted police shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday after they noticed the suspicious man.

Police say several children were tobogganing at Centennial Park when the suspect attempted to speak with them. They say the man tried to wave the children over to where he was located.

“As several kids in the area where leaving to go home a white coloured Sports Utility Vehicle pulled up at which time the unknown male entered the passenger side of the vehicle,” said OPP in a news release.

Officers arrived on scene but could not locate the man or the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help police with the investigation to call 1-888-310-1122.

OPP is also urging residents to contact police immediately if you see any suspicious behaviour in your community.