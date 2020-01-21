Man airlifted to hospital after car crashes into Welland Canal

A man in his twenties has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle crashed into the Welland Canal early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Glendale Ave. and the Welland Canals Parkway around 2:15 a.m.

Police say a blue 2009 Audi was travelling eastbound along Glendale Ave. when it struck a tree and crashed into the canal. Police say it came to a stop in roughly three-feet of water because that portion of the canal had been drained and lowered a few weeks prior.

Investigators believe there may have been six people inside the car at the time of the crash. All passengers were able to get out of the vehicle on their own and the suspected driver fled the scene on foot.

Firefighters had to perform a rope rescue to safely bring a man who suffered serious injuries in the crash up the side of a snowy hill to an awaiting ORNGE air ambulance. He was transported to an out of region trauma centre.

The other male passengers, who police believe are in their twenties, were treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone who may have seen a similar vehicle with multiple occupants in St. Catharines near the time of this incident is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, ext. 4233.