Leaked documents said to show the province intended to spend more than a billion dollars on LRT

The Ministry of Transportation will be investigating a leak of internal Metrolinx documents that show two Hamilton LRT bidders pulled back on participating, and one construction company dropped-out altogether in the months before the project was cancelled.

