Kobe Bryant and daughter die in chopper crash

It’s a shocker for the sports world. Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash. He was 41. The chopper went down in the Calabasas, California area, just west of Los Angeles.. Also on the aircraft was the eldest of his four daughters, 13 year-old Gianna. Bryant won five championship rings, was selected to 18 All-Star games, and finished third in all-time scoring behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

