Historical plaque stolen from Brantford park

Posted:
Category: Local
Tags: alexander graham bell, Bell Memorial Park, brantford, Brantford Police Service, memorial, plaque stolen


Brantford police are investigating after an historical plaque was stolen from a monument at Bell Memorial Park.

Investigators say city of Brantford employees notified police about the theft on March 20.

The plaque dates back to 1917 and was installed by the Bell Telephone Memorial Association to mark the invention of the telephone in Brantford by Alexander Graham Bell in 1874.

The monument is the work of Walker S. Allward.

Brantford Police Service is asking the public for their help in recovering the stolen plaque and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-756-0113.



