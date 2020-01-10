High school teachers to hold one day-strike on Wednesday in select boards including Hamilton

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) says it is planning a one-day strike Wednesday at 16 school boards including Hamilton-Wentworth District School board and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board.

This is the latest in a series of rotating strikes across Ontario as contract talks continue. President Harvey Bischof says he’ll call off the job action if the government takes class size increases off the table.

OSSTF members will be striking at:

• Keewatin-Patricia District School Board

• District School Board Ontario North East

• Moose Factory Island District Area School Board

• James Bay Lowlands Secondary School Board

• Rainbow District School Board

• Bluewater District School Board

• Upper Grand District School Board

• Wellington Catholic District School Board

• Durham District School Board

• Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

• Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board

• Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

• Upper Canada District School Board

• Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Grandes Rivières

• Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien

• Provincial Schools Authority