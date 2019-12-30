Hamilton woman charged following racist rant in a Niagara parking lot

Niagara Regional police have charged a 51-year-old Hamilton woman following an altercation at a Niagara-on-the-Lake parking lot.

On December 26, police were called to the Niagara Outlet Mall for an altercation between two females over a parking spot. The victim, who does not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said she pulled into a spot at the mall and was immediately approached by a woman who claimed she had been waiting for the parking space. The victim told CHCH that she pulled out her phone and started recording because the woman threatened to scratch her car.

Patricia Zammit has been charged with assault and uttering threats. A court date has been scheduled for February 3, 2020.