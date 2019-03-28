Hamilton waitresses settle human rights tribunal case with the Black Forest Inn

Three waitresses who worked at Hamilton’s Black Forest Inn have settled a human rights tribunal case with their former employer.

Ilda Rosser, Brigitte Evans and Anele Muraukas brought their case to the tribunal when they said they were essentially forced out of their serving jobs for younger replacements.

After a full day of mediation, an undisclosed settlement was reached.

The Black Forest Inn says it is an equal opportunity employer that does not discriminate on age or any other ground.

The restaurant opened in 1967 on King St. in Hamilton and is known for German food served by waiters in traditional dress.

Evans, Murauskas and Rosser left the company within a year of new owners taking over the restaurant in 2017.