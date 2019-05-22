Hamilton teen invents 3D printed mechanical IV fluid delivery system

A Hamilton teen from St. Margaret Mary Elementary School has invented something that has the potential to save millions of lives around the world.

Christopher Lamont has developed a 3D printed mechanical intravenous fluid delivery system for low and middle income countries. Simply put, it would allow people in under-developed countries to deliver IV fluids to patients without the need for electricity.

“I was looking on the World Health Organization website to see what the leading causes of death were in low and middle income countries. And when I saw that 525 000 children under the age of 5 die each year due to diarrhea and dehydration, I was shocked. So I knew this would be the project that I would do. And through countless hours of work, I came up with what I have now.” said Lamont.

So how does it work? It’s complicated. Let’s just say it’s based on gravity and a lot of equations.

Christopher competed in this year’s Canada-wide science fair in Fredericton. And he took home a gold medal of excellence, along with the Youth Can Innovative Award and the SM Blair Family Foundation award.

He says he hopes to patent his idea in the the near future.