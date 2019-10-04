Hamilton police warn public after spike in catalytic converters thefts

Hamilton police are warning residents after dozens of catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in the city.

Police say there have been 61 thefts reported since May.

The catalytic converter is a component of a vehicle’s exhaust system and contains “high-value metal” which is often sold at scrap metal yards.

Thieves are able to remove the device in less than two minutes, according to police.

Most of the thefts have happened overnight but some were “brazen daytime thefts” where thieves have crawled under the vehicle and cut out the catalytic converter.

Police say large SUVs in parking lots at malls, schools, and commercial areas seem to be targeted because the system is easier to access.

Hamilton police have offered the following safety precautions to help keep your vehicle safe.

Park vehicle in well-lit areas

Park closer to pedestrian or vehicle traffic so it is not isolated

Check if the area has video surveillance

Investigators say drivers who notice a loud muffler-related noise and loss of engine power when starting their vehicle should contact police.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Det. Cst. Jamie Crichton at 905-546-8934 or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.