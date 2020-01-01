Hamilton police investigate robbery at local variety store

Hamilton police are investigating a robbery at an east-end variety store.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Extra Variety at 1110 Cannon St. E.

NEW | F19048581 | MEDICAL | Loc: 1100 Block CANNON ST E HAM @ KENSINGTON AV N/ROSSLYN AV N /CN: EXTRA VARIETY | Units: P9 | 12/31/19 22:13 — HamOnt Fire Dept (@HFD_Incidents) January 1, 2020

Police say a store clerk was injured during the robbery. They did not provide details on the victim’s condition or any further information regarding the incident.

Video footage from the scene shows the area around the building cordoned off by police tape.

Members of the Hamilton Police Service Forensics Unit can be seen taking photographs and laying down evidence markers outside the front door of the store.

The video shows some clothing items in a pile on the ground inside the store with what appears to be blood spatter nearby.

Police say no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.