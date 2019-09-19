Hamilton man wanted for uttering threats, criminal harassment

Police are looking for a Hamilton man who, investigators say, causes a “concern for safety.”

Christopher McLeod, 42, is wanted for uttering threats, criminal harassment, theft, and possession. Police say he has a history of criminal involvement and currently has 26 outstanding charges for breaking the terms of his probation.

They say McLeod’s behaviour has been escalating and investigators feel he will continue to break his probation orders.

Police say if you see him, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Cst. Scott Yuill at 905-546-8911.