Halton police investigate early morning stabbing

Halton police are looking for witnesses after an early morning stabbing in Milton.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Scott Blvd.

Police say a male was rushed to hospital after being found with serious injuries.

Investigators say there is currently no suspect description and no one is in custody.

“There is no information to suggest that there is an ongoing related threat to safety in that area,” said police in a news release.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 905-825-4777, ext. 2415 or 2416.