Guelph man charged for hitting roommate with bong over noise complaint

A Guelph man has been arrested after he allegedly struck his roommate with a glass bong because he was being too loud.

Guelph police officers were called to a residence on Janefield Ave. around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say two roommates started fighting because one of them was being too loud while playing video games.

They say one of the men grabbed a glass bong during the altercation and hit the other, causing the bong to shatter.

The victim was transported to hospital with injuries.

A 40-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.