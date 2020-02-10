Father and 4-year-old daughter found dead after hike at Rattlesnake Point

The search for a missing man and his four year old daughter came to a tragic end after they were found at the base of the escarpment near Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area.

The pair went hiking around 2:30 pm Sunday afternoon, they were expected to be home by 5:30 pm. Police initiated a massive search for the pair after being called around 7:30 p.m when they had not returned.

Just after 11 p.m officers found their bodies at the bottom of the escarpment in the conservation area. Police say their injuries are consistent with a fall.

Halton’s homicide squad has taken over the investigation, but police say the unit probes every death of a child under five years old. The bodies were removed by Milton firefighters early Monday morning.

