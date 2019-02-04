;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Details on the murder of Cece Luppino

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Cece Luppino, death, hamilton, murder


An update now on Hamilton’s first murder of the year. Police have released a description of the man they’re looking for in the murder of Cece Luppino.

43 year old Cece Luppino was gunned down wednesday afternoon in his Mountain Brow home which is owned by his parents Rocco and Helen Luppino.

The Luppino name has long been connected with local mafia, and experts say Rocco Luppino is a big player in the mob.

Detectives have scoured several hours of surveillance video from Luppino’s home, and neighbouring houses and have released a description of a suspect.

Investigators believe Cece Luppino was murdered at around 3:10 Wednesday afternoon.

In a release, police say Cece Luppino arrived home several minutes before the shooting. The suspect wasn’t following Luppino, but watching him from nearby. He is observed milling around for a short period before walking through the neighbouring property and into the victim’s open garage.

After the shooting, the suspect flees the scene and was last seen running southbound on Rendell Blvd.

Detectives aren’t sure if the gunman was alone or had an accomplice. There is no confirmed vehicle description at this time but a dark coloured, four-door sedan was observed in the area around the time of the incident and may be involved.

Police are asking the public who in the area of Bill Foley Parkette this past week, who may have noticed a man matching the description to contact police immediately.



LATEST STORIES

Details on the murder of Cece Luppino

Explosion in Caledon

Warmer Weather brings flood concerns

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php