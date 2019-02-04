Details on the murder of Cece Luppino

An update now on Hamilton’s first murder of the year. Police have released a description of the man they’re looking for in the murder of Cece Luppino.

43 year old Cece Luppino was gunned down wednesday afternoon in his Mountain Brow home which is owned by his parents Rocco and Helen Luppino.

The Luppino name has long been connected with local mafia, and experts say Rocco Luppino is a big player in the mob.

Detectives have scoured several hours of surveillance video from Luppino’s home, and neighbouring houses and have released a description of a suspect.

Investigators believe Cece Luppino was murdered at around 3:10 Wednesday afternoon.

In a release, police say Cece Luppino arrived home several minutes before the shooting. The suspect wasn’t following Luppino, but watching him from nearby. He is observed milling around for a short period before walking through the neighbouring property and into the victim’s open garage.

After the shooting, the suspect flees the scene and was last seen running southbound on Rendell Blvd.

Detectives aren’t sure if the gunman was alone or had an accomplice. There is no confirmed vehicle description at this time but a dark coloured, four-door sedan was observed in the area around the time of the incident and may be involved.

Police are asking the public who in the area of Bill Foley Parkette this past week, who may have noticed a man matching the description to contact police immediately.