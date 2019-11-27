Dale King found not guilty of second degree murder

The jury has found Dale King not guilty of second degree murder in the shooting death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

19-year-old Al-Hasnawi was shot in the stomach outside a Mosque, after trying to defend an older man who was being accosted. King has told court it was self defence, because he thought Al-Hasnawi had a knife and was going to stab his friend.

