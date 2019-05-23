An estimated 25,000 people from around the world are expected to attend the Collision Tech Conference. Notable people who have attended the event Prime minster Justin Trudeau, Seth Rogan, and Joseph Gordon Levitt. Vox Neuro is a start up based in the McMaster innovation park, doing work with concussion treatment. They are hoping to get some people interested and what they have to offer.

The collision conference wraps up tomorrow in Toronto.

Adam has more on the story…