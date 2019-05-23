;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Collision Tech Conference

Posted:
Category: Local
Tags: adam atkinson, Collision Tech conference, tech



An estimated 25,000 people from around the world are expected to attend the Collision Tech Conference. Notable people who have attended the event Prime minster Justin Trudeau, Seth Rogan, and Joseph Gordon Levitt. Vox Neuro is a start up based in the McMaster innovation park, doing work with concussion treatment. They are hoping to get some people interested and what they have to offer.

The collision conference wraps up tomorrow in Toronto.

Adam has more on the story…



LATEST STORIES

Collision Tech Conference

Midge invasion in Port Dalhousie, worst in years according to locals

One woman is dead following an accident in Oakville

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php