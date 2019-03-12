;
Brantford man struck by car during Kijiji robbery

A Brantford woman is facing several charges after a man was robbed and then struck by a vehicle.

Police say a woman went to a home on Olivetree Rd. shortly after 10 p.m. on Mar. 8 in response to a Kijiji ad.

The woman grabbed the item without exchanging money with the seller and attempted to flee in her vehicle.

As she drove away, the man tried to stop her and was struck. Police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers located the vehicle a short distance away. The woman was arrested and police recovered the property.

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with theft under $5,000 and dangerous driving.



