Bell Canada to invest $400M in Hamilton’s digital infrastructure

Bell Canada says it’s investing $400 million to bring Hamilton the fastest internet speeds in the country.

Over the next five years, Bell will be bringing direct fibre network connections to more than 200 000 homes and businesses in urban and rural areas of Hamilton, with no cost to taxpayers.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger requested that broadband speeds be enhanced for all of urban Hamilton, business parks and major commercial areas, and rural areas in the community.

Eisenberger says this can also help attract businesses, “they’ve already done a significant part of Ancaster as a pilot test site and they’re going to broaden it out from there. We can now advertise to companies out there that are looking for high speed broadband connectivity that’s arriving here in Hamilton and they can take advantage of that.”