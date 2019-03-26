All 25 cannabis retail shops won’t be ready to open next week

Ontario will not have all of its 25 cannabis retail shops ready to open April 1st as the government had intended.

Finance Minsiter Vic Fedeli isn’t saying how many are ready to go with many license holders still waiting on approval.

Stores that fail to open on Monday could face penalties for delays, but the government said it would not rush the vetting process.

Retailers in Hamilton say it will be closer to April 20th before they are ready to open their doors.