;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

All 25 cannabis retail shops won’t be ready to open next week

Posted:
Category: Local
Tags: cannabis, ontario, pot, retail stores


Ontario will not have all of its 25 cannabis retail shops ready to open April 1st as the government had intended.

Finance Minsiter Vic Fedeli isn’t saying how many are ready to go with many license holders still waiting on approval.

Stores that fail to open on Monday could face penalties for delays, but the government said it would not rush the vetting process.

Retailers in Hamilton say it will be closer to April 20th before they are ready to open their doors.

 



LATEST STORIES

All 25 cannabis retail shops won't be ready to open next week

Hamilton celebrates 50 years of the Special Olympics with flag raising ceremony

Several vehicle windows smashed overnight in Hamilton

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php