A young man’s quest to overcome the challenges of Asperger’s through wrestling

Getting power bombed, atomic dropped and suplexed are all part of pro-wrestling, but attempting those tough moves were never as difficult as living with Asperger, a type of Autism that kept a young man from social interactions, until now.

Phil Perkins spoke with Jake Booker aka Ace Cannon at the Hamilton Pro wrestling academy about how wrestling has helped him.