5mg of THC in edibles is what the Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse is recommending

A 2017 survey found that edibles are the second-most common method of ingesting marijuana and the Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse has a list of safety recommendations before they become legal this October.

The current laws limit THC levels to 10mg per package. The Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse says many manufacturers would simply pack that amount in a single treat, they want it lowered to 5mg.

“A five year old gets to a chocolate bar that only has 5mg of THC they’re not going to be in as scary medical situation if they had eaten a chocolate bar with 50 to 100 mg of THC.” Rebecca Jesseman, CCSA.

The CCSA says they’re learning from Colorado’s mistakes. When the state legalized weed five years ago there were no regulations for THC levels in edibles. In it’s first year the state’s poison and drug centre received 87 marijuana exposure calls involving children under 18, double from the year before. Now a single serving can have no more than 10mg of THC and it can not look like animals, cartoons, fruits or humans. Likewise, the CCSA recommends minimal marketing that would encourage over consumption.

When it comes to THC infused beer, under the regulations you cannot have cannabis products that is packaged combined with an alcohol product.

The CCSA admits that while some may think the suggested THC levels in edibles is very low, they acknowledge that with further research the restrictions on thc content could be loosened.