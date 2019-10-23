Three charged after protest at People’s Party of Canada event at Mohawk College

Hamilton police have charged three people in connection with a protest at a People’s Party of Canada event held Mohawk College last month.

On Sept. 29, a crowd of roughly 100 protestors gathered outside the building where a sold-out speaking event featuring Maxine Bernier was scheduled to take place.

Many of the protestors were wearing masks and attempted to block attendees from making their way inside.

Some altercations broke out and police arrested four people for breach of the peace. They were later released unconditionally.

Hamilton police continued the investigation and after reviewing “numerous hours” of video from the scene, identified suspects.

On Tues., officers arrested one man and the following day, two other men turned themselves into police.

Toronto resident Alaa Al Soufi, 27, faces two counts each of intimidation, and disguise with intent. He also faces one count of cause disturbance. Thirty-three-year-old Kevin Metcalf, also of Toronto, has been charged with obstruct police and Hamilton resident Maximiliano Herrera, 30, is charged with intimidation and assault level one.

All three men are scheduled to appear in court in Hamilton.

Al Soufi’s parents own a popular Toronto restaurant that briefly shut down after receiving threats due to their son’s alleged involvement in the protest.

Police are still trying to identify two victims who were assaulted at the protest. A male who was assaulted while videotaping the event on his cell phone and a female who’s hat was knocked off her head by a protestor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cst. James Durka at 905-546-8966 or Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.