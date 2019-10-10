Syrian restaurant to reopen in Toronto days after closing over threats

The Al-Soufi family said it started receiving the threats after their eldest son protested outside a September event in Hamilton featuring People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier.

After announcing on social media that a spate of hateful messages and death threats had prompted them to close their business, they have now filed a complaint with Toronto Police.

Mohammed Fakih, founder of Paramount Fine Foods, reversed the decision to close.

The Al-Soufi family, owners of the popular Toronto Syrian restaurant, Soufi’s, plans to open their doors on Friday, Oct. 11.

Husam Al-Soufi made the announcement that he will reopen for business and says he will not be pursuing charges.