;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton cop faces discreditable conduct charge over journalists arrests

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: cohn, David Ritchie, discreditable conduct, hamilton, hamilton police, police act, todoruck


A Hamilton police officer is facing several charges under the Police Services Act for the arrests of two photojournalists in 2017.

Cst. Jeff Todoruck has been charged with discreditable conduct, unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority and two counts of neglect of duty.

Todoruck made his first appearance at a Police Service Act hearing Wednesday morning at Hamilton police central station.

The charges stem from the arrests of camera operators Jeremy Cohn and Dave Ritchie at the scene of a fatal accident in Waterdown on May 16, 2017 where a 10-year-old girl had died.

A video from the scene showed the officer using physical force on one of the journalists, pinning him to the ground and handcuffing him.   

Cohn is suing the Hamilton Police Service for $900,000. The lawsuit claims the officer breached his duty by wrongfully arresting and the detaining the TV journalist.

Ritchie was charged with obstruction and resisting arrest. The charges were eventually dropped with Ritchie agreeing to perform 12.5 hours of community service.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton cop faces discreditable conduct charge over journalists arrests

125th Around the Bay

Crisis in Venezeula

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES