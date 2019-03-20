Hamilton cop faces discreditable conduct charge over journalists arrests

A Hamilton police officer is facing several charges under the Police Services Act for the arrests of two photojournalists in 2017.

Cst. Jeff Todoruck has been charged with discreditable conduct, unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority and two counts of neglect of duty.

Todoruck made his first appearance at a Police Service Act hearing Wednesday morning at Hamilton police central station.

The charges stem from the arrests of camera operators Jeremy Cohn and Dave Ritchie at the scene of a fatal accident in Waterdown on May 16, 2017 where a 10-year-old girl had died.

A video from the scene showed the officer using physical force on one of the journalists, pinning him to the ground and handcuffing him.

Cohn is suing the Hamilton Police Service for $900,000. The lawsuit claims the officer breached his duty by wrongfully arresting and the detaining the TV journalist.

Ritchie was charged with obstruction and resisting arrest. The charges were eventually dropped with Ritchie agreeing to perform 12.5 hours of community service.