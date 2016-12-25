I Love You Man director John Hamburg teamed up with actor Jonah Hill (22 Jump Street) and writer Ian Helfer (The Oranges) on the screen play for the holiday comedy, Why Him? Hamburg directs the film which stars Bryan Cranston as an overprotective dad who doesn’t take to his daughter’s new boyfriend, a socially awkward tech billionaire played by James Franco. The supporting cast includes Megan Mullally, Zoey Deutch, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Over the holidays, loving but overprotective dad Ned Fleming (Bryan Cranston) travels to California to visit his daughter at Stanford—where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird Mayhew (James Franco). Ned thinks Laird, who has absolutely no filter, is a wildly inappropriate match for the apple of his eye. Ned’s panic level escalates when the straight-laced Midwesterner, who finds himself increasingly out of step in Laird’s glamorous high-tech world, learns that Laird is about to pop the question.

As a father himself, Cranston could relate to his character’s struggle to let go of his daughter, “It’s tough as a dad to see your child grow up and become an adult,” he says. “You’ve been responsible for them all of their lives and are expected to voluntarily let go of that grip and away they go.”

Why Him? is rated 14A.