Water main break causes sinkhole in Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
A broken water main has created a large sinkhole in Hamilton’s Durand neighbourhood.

A large chunk of the sidewalk on Markland St. between Caroline St. South and Bruce St. broke off early Monday.

Hamilton police went door-to-door asking residents to move their vehicles from the roadway as a precaution.

Police say the road is open and pylons have been put up to block off the affected area.

The city of Hamilton says a crew will be deployed to repair the sinkhole later Monday.



