Water main break causes sinkhole in Hamilton

A broken water main has created a large sinkhole in Hamilton’s Durand neighbourhood.

A large chunk of the sidewalk on Markland St. between Caroline St. South and Bruce St. broke off early Monday.

Hamilton police went door-to-door asking residents to move their vehicles from the roadway as a precaution.

Great effort by Hamilton Police by going door to door to try and get vehicles moved off of Markland Street & surrounding area! Community safety first while still trying to preserve property. Well done folks.

Police say the road is open and pylons have been put up to block off the affected area.

The city of Hamilton says a crew will be deployed to repair the sinkhole later Monday.