Truck fire shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 401

UPDATE

A truck fire on Highway 401 just before Guelph Line led to the closure of all eastbound lanes during Friday’s morning commute.

Emergency crews worked to clean a diesel spill on the road while only one lane of traffic was able to get through on the shoulder.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Ontario Provincial Police say the left and centre lanes are now open but the right lane remains blocked.

This is the third major closure on Highway 401 in four days.

On Tuesday, a five-vehicle collision shut down the westbound lanes of the highway for several hours as crews cleaned up a diesel spill and repaved the roadway. The following day, two transport trucks collided and hot asphalt spilt onto the highway.