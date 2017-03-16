Transgender woman among the winners of the Women of Distinction Awards

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Last week the YWCA of Hamilton honoured women making a difference in the city with it’s “Women of Distinction” awards. And this year, one of the winners was a woman who is an accomplished doctor, a human rights advocate and also happens to be transgender.

Dr. Carys Massarella is a proud and open transgender rights advocate. But it was a long journey to get to the place she is today.

“For me there was a moment many years ago at St. Joes when I had a transgender woman who’d come in and had a cardiac arrest and she passed away. I remember looking at that person and thinking to myself, how do I want to die? and I didn’t want to die as the person I was back then.”

At the age of 43 she made the decision to transition to a woman. As a married father and a doctor, it was a decision she feared would negatively impact both her professional and personal life. but instead, she found acceptance..

“She is only different in appearance. I would say she’s exactly the same person, and if anything I would say she is happier and more content than she ever has been.” said childhood friend Kareem Toni.

Dr. Massarella now helps run a clinic in St. Catharines for transgender care, and also lectures widely on transgender rights- including multiple TED Talks.

For Dr. Masserella the staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital were a key source of support during her transition.

“I was proud of us, well more so our staff, for just accepting. It happened. We move on. For those for feel they’re stigmatized they can come and not be stigmatized by our organization.” said President of St. Joseph’s Healthcare, Dr. David Higgins.

And for those struggling to understand what being transgendered means. Carys has this simple message.

“People who get to know you realize we are no different than anybody else. We’re just trying to figure out how to get along in this world.”


