2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Toronto man charged for fraud in Oakville

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: elwood bowler, fraud, halton police, handyman, investigation, oakville

Halton_Regional_Police-750x422

Police have charged a Toronto man following a seven-month fraud investigation in Oakville.

The man would reportedly travel door-to-door, posing as a handyman, and offer to make miscellaneous household repairs.

On multiple occasions, he would demand a cash deposit for the promised jobs which in turn he would fail to complete.

Police say his victims were seniors.

Elwood Bowler, 54, is charged with nine counts of fraud under $5000, and fraud over $5000.


LATEST STORIES

Two men charged in series of Hamilton robberies

Toronto man charged for fraud in Oakville

Best Wishes for August 24th

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php