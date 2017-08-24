Toronto man charged for fraud in Oakville

Police have charged a Toronto man following a seven-month fraud investigation in Oakville.

The man would reportedly travel door-to-door, posing as a handyman, and offer to make miscellaneous household repairs.

On multiple occasions, he would demand a cash deposit for the promised jobs which in turn he would fail to complete.

Police say his victims were seniors.

Elwood Bowler, 54, is charged with nine counts of fraud under $5000, and fraud over $5000.