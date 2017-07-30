Police say no bombs found after suspicious packages detonated in Hamilton on Friday

2016 Business Excellence Awards
After an east end neighbourhood in Hamilton was on high alert for a bomb threat when a postal worker discovered two suspicious packages in Canada Post mailboxes, Police say there’s no threat to public safety as no bombs were found.

Hamilton Police remain tight lipped about what was inside both packages but said they identified the man responsible. He’s has been released with no criminal charges being laid.

The investigation is ongoing.

The first package was found near Main Street and Huxley at around 11:30 Friday morning.It was detonated by the bomb squad at around 5:30 p.m.

A second package was located at Cameron and Main and was also detonated yesterday evening. A large area of the busy street was closed off for several hours.

 

 


