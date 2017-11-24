Mohawk College president warns students after reporter harassed on campus

Mohawk College president Ron McKerlie has issued a statement after a CHCH News reporter was sexually harassed while on campus earlier this week.

“The misogynistic words of two students have reflected poorly on us all,” said McKerlie in a letter to the Mohawk College Community.

The interactions happened on Tuesday while female journalist Britt Dixon and a male cameraperson were reporting on the students return to class following a five-week faculty strike.

Dixon tweeted, “With all of the sexual harassment complaints and the close attention being paid right now I am sad to say I was interviewing students at a college today & a male student yelled FHRITP behind me in the middle of an interview.”

Dixon said a second incident happened a few hours later when she was about to do a live hit.

Wow twice in one day #FHRITP a minute before my live hit… speechless — Britt Dixon (@BrittDixonTV) November 21, 2017

“This is deeply disappointing and is not a reflective of our shared values. Sexual harassment is also a clear violation of Mohawk’s Student Behaviour Policy,” said McKerlie. He added that violating the behaviour policy can result in suspension or expulsion from the college.

“The overwhelming majority of Mohawk students can be counted on to treat others with respect and common decency. But if you somehow believe it is acceptable or humorous to demean and sexually harass women then you are not welcome at Mohawk,” he said.

McKerlie apologized personally to the reporter on the behalf of the students and says the college’s security team is investigating both incidents.