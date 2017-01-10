McMaster researchers say inactivity increases risk of dementia

A study by researchers from McMaster University says inactive adults with no genetic risk factors for dementia may be just as likely to develop the disease as those who are genetically predisposed.

“The important message here is that being inactive may completely negate the protective effects of a healthy set of genes,” says Jennifer Heisz, an assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University and co-author of the study.

The study followed more than 1,600 Canadians over a five year span and found that while carriers of a variant of the ‘apolipoprotein E’ genotype are more likely to develop dementia, inactivity in older adults dramatically increases the risk for non-carriers.

“A physically active lifestyle helps the brain operate more effectively. However, if a physician were to ask us today what type of exercise to prescribe for a patient to reduce the risk of dementia, the honest answer is ‘we really don’t know’,” says Barbara Fenesi, a postdoctoral fellow at McMaster University and lead author on the study.

There are approximately 47.5 million people in the world living with dementia and that number is expected to grow dramatically by the year 2015.