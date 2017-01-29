McMaster hosts all-nighter for hacking marathon

Ontario students are pulling an all nighter, just not to do some last minute cramming.

More than 400 hundred students from McMaster and other universities across the province have put their heads together to create the next “big thing” in the world of technology.

McMaster University became the home of the third annual DeltaHacks Hackathon for Change. It’s an intensive 24 hour marathon where students create products that could potentially change the way technology is used in our healthcare system to improving our environment.