Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

McMaster hosts all-nighter for hacking marathon

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Ontario
Tags: 24 hours, delta-hacks, environment, hackathon, healthcare, mcmaster university, technology

Ontario students are pulling an all nighter, just not to do some last minute cramming.

More than 400 hundred students from McMaster and other universities across the province have put their heads together to create the next “big thing” in the world of technology.

McMaster University became the home of the third annual DeltaHacks Hackathon for Change. It’s an intensive 24 hour marathon where students create products that could potentially change the way technology is used in our healthcare system to improving our environment.

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php