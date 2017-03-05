2016 Business Excellence Awards
Heated protests at Hamilton City Hall over federal anti-Islamophobia motion

The Coalition of Concerned Citizens and an anti-fascist group that stands in solidarity with Muslims protested at Hamilton City Hall on Saturday.

The Coalition of Concerned Citizens is a group that has many supporters across Canada. At City Hall they were expected to protest against the federal government’s motion to condemn Islamophobia. But members of the coalition were met by others who supported Muslims and their religion. Those supporters said that there are many general misconceptions about Islam and Muslims.

The few who showed up protesting against the government’s motion to condemn Islamophobia said the motion puts Islam on a pedestal.

Several Muslim people have said that they are fearful to practice their faith. Some turned that energy into actions of peace, like the group of women were handing out white roses to those who said they are scared of Muslims and Sharia Law. However, other Muslims said they are overwhelmed by their fear and have never been as scared to practice their faith as they are now.


