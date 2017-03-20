Hamilton music scene mourns Chuck Berry

Hamiltonians involved in the city’s music scene are expressing their sympathies for the passing of legendary musician Chuck Berry who died at his home in Missouri.

Many local mourners said Berry helped define the sound of rock and roll in the 1950’s.

Brad Germain, with Cheapies Records and Tapes in Hamilton, said “he’ll be remembered as being the first really great rock’n’roller… He was one of the first household names when it came to rock and roll.”

Berry was well-known for his ‘duck walk’ while playing guitar. His most famous songs include “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven”. He had an electric stage presence with his unique showmanship and his ability to play guitar.

Berry was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and Rolling Stone named Berry as the fifth best artist of all time in 2010.

Police confirmed Berry’s death on Facebook on Saturday evening. They said officers responded to a medical emergency at the star’s home where he was found unresponsive.

A statement by Berry’s family was posted on his website saying “we are deeply saddened to announce that Chuck Berry – beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather – passed away at his home today at the age of 90. Though his health had deteriorated recently, he spent his last days at home surrounded by the love of his family and friends.”

Berry was 90-years-old.