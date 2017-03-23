Hamilton man facing sex charge after incident at YMCA

A 76-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested after allegedly asking a young boy to engage in sexual activity inside a YMCA change room.

Police say on March 7, a young boy was approached by a man inside a YMCA change room at 79 James St. South in Hamilton.

The boy, who is under the age of 16, was asked by a man if he wanted to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged incident happened between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The YMCA immediately suspended the male’s membership when the incident was reported to police.

Bonar Hunter, 76, was arrested on March 22 and is charged with invitation to sexual touching.

The Hamilton Police Service believes that there may be more victims who have had contact with Bonar Hunter. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harold Harris at 905-540-6253.