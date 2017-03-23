Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton man facing sex charge after incident at YMCA

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Bonar Hunter, hamilton, police, ymca

bonarhunter

A 76-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested after allegedly asking a young boy to engage in sexual activity inside a YMCA change room.

Police say on March 7, a young boy was approached by a man inside a YMCA change room at 79 James St. South in Hamilton.

The boy, who is under the age of 16, was asked by a man if he wanted to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged incident happened between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The YMCA immediately suspended the male’s membership when the incident was reported to police.

Bonar Hunter, 76, was arrested on March 22 and is charged with invitation to sexual touching.

The Hamilton Police Service believes that there may be more victims who have had contact with Bonar Hunter. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harold Harris at 905-540-6253.


LATEST STORIES

Hamilton man facing sex charge after incident at YMCA

All your flooring needs

Best Wishes for March 23rd

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php