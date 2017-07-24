Golf course operator fined $50K after worker injured

A corporation that owns and operates golf courses has been fined after a young worker was injured by a wood chipper.

Clublink Corporation ULC pleaded guilty on Thursday to violating the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

On May 27, 2015, two workers were operating a wood chipper at RattleSnake Point Golf Club Limited in Milton.

The first worker started the chipper and began feeding wood while the second looked for a place to put down a coffee cup. The worker placed the cup near a vent on the back of the chipper, and tried to feel if air was coming out of the vent that would knock the cup over. The worker’s hand was pulled into the vent and injured.

An investigation by the Ministry of Labour determined that a guard should have prevented access to the vent and was not in place at the time of the incident.

The court also imposed a 25-per-cent victim fine surcharge that is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.