Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Golf course operator fined $50K after worker injured

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: injured, Rattlesnake Point Golf Club, worker

rattlesnakecourse

A corporation that owns and operates golf courses has been fined after a young worker was injured by a wood chipper.

Clublink Corporation ULC pleaded guilty on Thursday to violating the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

On May 27, 2015, two workers were operating a wood chipper at RattleSnake Point Golf Club Limited in Milton.

The first worker started the chipper and began feeding wood while the second looked for a place to put down a coffee cup. The worker placed the cup near a vent on the back of the chipper, and tried to feel if air was coming out of the vent that would knock the cup over. The worker’s hand was pulled into the vent and injured.

An investigation by the Ministry of Labour determined that a guard should have prevented access to the vent and was not in place at the time of the incident.

The court also imposed a 25-per-cent victim fine surcharge that is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.


LATEST STORIES

Canadian Open

World Indigenous Conference

Future Bee Keepers

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php