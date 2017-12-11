Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Friends With Hearts give to children in need

It was a record breaking year of giving for a local charitable organization.

Thousands of less fortunate children in Hamilton will be getting presents this Christmas thanks to an initiative one man began six years ago, with a single tweet.

In a studio in downtown Hamilton, dozens of volunteers spent their Sunday wrapping boxes upon boxes of toys for children.

The founder of Friends With Hearts, Jay Perry, says six years ago he was just looking to sponsor one family. Now, Friends With Hearts is serving thousands.

The money goes towards buying toys for children of all ages. Friends With Hearts works with the Good Shepherd to distribute the goods to families in need.

But the children will be opening more than toys.

Today volunteers were wrapping diapers, baby clothes, pyjamas, winter coats, hats and mits.

Representatives from the Good Shepherd say, families and even children request basic necessities that many of us take for granted, like underwear, socks, and scarves. They say taking time to give to complete strangers during the holidays is a gift in itself.

This enormous mountain of toys will not only put smiles on the faces on thousands of children, but it will also provide a sense of relief for parents and even grandparents in our community.

Many families brought their children, to teach them that christmas is not just about receiving.

The wrapping was done with smiles all around.

The founder of Friends With Hearts says the toys could easily be delivered to the Good Sheppard un-wrapped, but he chooses to hold a wrapping party every year so that those who cannot give money can still donate their time.


